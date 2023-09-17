MSOC: Beavers take down No. 1 Stanford in close match

STANFORD, Calif. – For the third straight season, the Oregon State men's soccer team knock off the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. On Sunday, the Beavers took the victory over No. 1 Stanford 2-1 on the road.
All of Oregon State's victories against the No.1 team have come on the road. Oregon State also extended its unbeaten streak against Stanford to six consecutive matches.
Logan Farrington bagged his first goal in the 21st minute, before the Cardinal tied things up less than 10 minutes later. Both Oregon State and Stanford would remain scoreless until the 80th minute, when the forward recorded his second goal and the game-winner.
Farrington now has seven goals in seven matches this season. Fran Cortijo also recorded an assist, which was his sixth of the season.
The Beavers will return to nonconference play next weekend when they host LMU at Lorenz Field.