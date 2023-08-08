New look, new year, new stadium: OSU unveils nearly completed "west side" of Reser Stadium

CORVALLIS, Ore-- It's been 623 calendar days since the construction phase for the new "west side" of Reser Stadium began. In that time 305,000 worker hours have been put into the project, along with more than 2,000 tons of structural steel.
And now, 623 days later, the "west side" of Reser is almost ready for fans to once again enjoy.
"We believe this is one of the most relevant college stadiums in the country," said Scott Barnes, the Vice President and Director of Athletics. "Not the largest by design, but in terms of fan experience, year-round use and proximity to the field as it relates to seating. We couldn't be more excited."
On Tuesday, Barnes and project leaders gave media members a tour of all the new features that the "west side" of the stadium will offer Beaver fans.
The new "west side" stadium includes 8,925 seats, newly renovated club rooms and a brand new concourse level which connects both the north and south sides of the stadium.
The complete 360 degree of Reser Stadium will now allow fans to completely walk around the area, just like a major league ballpark as Barnes described it.
The new connection, also dubbed Beaver St., will have several new amenities including six unique food option concepts such as a sports bar, grab & go market and a taqueria.
"It warms my heart really to think how many people were involved in getting this to the place it is," Barnes said. "I couldn't be more excited for our student athletes and Beaver Nation."
But that's not all the newly renovated stadium also has a new welcome center, which during game days, will be used for entry for premium and club level season ticket holders.
It will also have archive areas which features Oregon State athletics artifacts, such as the Fiesta Bowl helmet and the turnover chainsaw. It will also feature both the 1954 & 1962 Noble Peace Prize replicas.
However when football is not in season, the center will be used as an orientation spot where prospective Beaver students and their families will get a taste of what it's like to be a "Beaver".
"I think back to Covid when a lot of folks thought it wouldn't be a good idea maybe to get this out of the ground," said Barnes. "We were able to come together and create a solid plan that we got people to believe it. The fact that this is year-round use facility, not just football game day, really helped galvanize this campus community."