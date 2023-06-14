Oregon State men’s basketball assistant resigns due to issues with NIL "opportunities"

CORVALLIS, Ore-- The Oregon State Beavers men's basketball team is now in need of a new assistant coach.
According to a report by the Oregonian, Tim Shelton has resigned from the program citing NIL as the reason for his departure.
In the report it stated that Shelton couldn't ignore NIL opportunities at OSU compared to other schools.
"We are aware of outgoing assistant men’s basketball coach Tim Shelton’s pending move to Colorado State and wish him well," said Scott Barnes, OSU's Athletic Director. "That being said, we disagree with his sentiments regarding NIL as it pertains to Oregon State and the ongoing efforts being made in this space. We continue to retain the vast majority of our student-athletes and provide multiple opportunities for education, understanding and connectivity to NIL opportunities. We also have ongoing dialogue with State Legislators and the NCAA regarding NIL and how it is executed, and we will do it the right way, the Beaver Way, to benefit out student-athletes now and in the long term in every possible way.”
"We know our administration and collectives are working hard, and they have done a lot to bring our NIL initiatives a long ways to take care of our current student-athletes and help us on the recruiting trail," said Head Coach Wayne Tinkle. "It’s a testament to the support our program is getting that we were able to keep the core of our young group together, and a big part of that is because of the confidence they have in what Oregon State is doing with NIL currently and into the future.”
Shelton, the son of former Beaver basketball standout Lonnie Shelton, joined the program back in May 2022. During the single season he was a part of the program, Shelton helped develop one of the youngest teams in the nation.
According to Oregon State Athletics, over 50 percent of the team's points came from freshmen during 2022-23.
According to reports, Shelton is tentatively headed to Colorado State to become an assistant coach.