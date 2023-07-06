Oregon State SB: Beavers hire new assistant coach

CORVALLIS, Ore-- Oregon State softball has added a new assistant coach this offseason.
On Thursday, Head Coach Laura Berg announced that Matt Lisle had been hired to the coaching staff.
Welcome, Coach Matt Lisle! 👋He brings experience from the professional and collegiate ranks to Corvallis ahead of the 2024 season.🗞️: https://t.co/BAR5tzHct3#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Mffrz66mhW— Oregon State Softball (@BeaverSoftball) July 6, 2023
“I’m so excited to work with Coach Lisle,” said Berg. “His knowledge, passion and experiences will help take this program to the next level.”
Lisle comes to Corvallis with years of experience in collegiate softball, baseball and Major League Baseball as well.
According to Oregon State softball, he will mostly work with the team’s hitters and fielders.
This is also not his fist time working in the Pac-12. Back in 2013, Lisle served as a volunteer assistant coach for Oregon and helped the Ducks to their first league championship.