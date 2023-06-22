Oregon State volleyball adds "international talent" from Turkey ahead of 2023 season

CORVALLIS, Ore– The Oregon State volleyball team is adding more depth to its roster ahead of the 2023 season.
On Thursday head coach Lindsey Behonick announced that Doga Diraz, an “international talent” from Turkey, will be joining the team for her freshman year.
Ankara, Turkey 🇹🇷 ➡️ Corvallis 🦫Let's welcome Doga Diraz to Beaver Nation!🗞️: https://t.co/7cqyaedgzi#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/SAFastNEL1— Oregon State Volleyball (@BeaverVBall) June 22, 2023
The 6-foot-3 opposite hitter brings multiple years of experience from several club teams including Zeren Spor Kulübü, Karayollari Spor Kulübü and Karayollari II on the club circuit.
Diraz also starred for İncek Doğa College for high school prior to Corvallis.
Oregon State athletics says she is said to have a strong right arm that has greatly helped her teams.
"Oregon State is a great place for my education and athletic career,” said Diraz. “It's going to be a great experience for me to play in the Pac-12. I am so excited and happy that I will be coached by Lindsey, Abbie and Peter and will grow as a person on and off the court!"
“We are thrilled to bring Doga to Oregon State as a promising opposite hitter for our program,” said head coach Behonick. “From the moment we started to get to know her, we knew she would contribute a lot to our team on and off the court. We love that she will bring an international style of play to our gym, and I love that she takes big swings in big moments. A heavy arm with a sweet personality, she is someone that we are thrilled to welcome to into the Beaver family.”