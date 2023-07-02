OSU BSB: Former Beav Adley Rutschman selected to first All-Star game

CORVALLIS, Ore-- Former Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman will be heading to Seattle come July 11 for this year's All-Star game.
On Sunday, July 2, Rutschman was selected as one of the American League's All-Star reserves.
In just his second season in the league, Rutschman has been making a name for himself on the Baltimore Orioles.
In 299 at-bats, Rutschman has knocked in 35 RBIs (4th on the team) and smashed 11 home runs (tied for 2nd on the team).
Baltimore currently sits in second place in the American League East at 49-33.