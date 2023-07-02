OSU BSB: Former Beav Adley Rutschman selected to first All-Star game

Weather Alert

...INCREASING HEAT NEXT WEEK... Forecast confidence is high that inland locations will experience a significant warm-up with well above-normal temperatures beginning Monday, July 3 through Thursday, July 6. The hottest temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday (4th and 5th of July), with maximum temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to around 100 throughout the Willamette Valley, Lower Columbia, Cowlitz Valley, and Columbia Gorge/Hood River Valley. It will be a little cooler in the Cascades foothills and Coast Range valleys, with highs between 85 to 95. This heat will bring a moderate risk of heat-related impacts, especially to those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and check on your neighbors and those at risk. In addition, lower humidity, and breezy late afternoon and early evening winds will make for enhanced fire danger. This is mainly for those grassy and brushy areas (1-hr and 10-hr fuels), especially along roadways. Be wary and minimize the potential sources of fire starts, such as careless disposal of cigarettes, unattended campfires, improper use of fireworks, and sparking caused by chains dragging on roadways. If you see a fire starting, call 9-1-1.