OSU BSB: New center field hitting facility incoming for Beaver baseball

CORVALLIS, Ore-- On Thursday, Oregon State University Athletics announced that Oregon State Baseball will be getting a new hitting facility in the near future.
Construction on the new hitting facility, located in center field, will start in late summer and be ready for the 2024 season, according to Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has played a role in this project, and those who have contributed to it so far,” Barnes said. “Goss Stadium is a fantastic facility for our student-athletes and the new hitting facility will play a large role in their continued development.
The facility, which will allow for student-athletes to access from both inside and outside Goss, will feature four hitting bays and a weight room area. There will also be a meeting room located inside the facility.
The nearly 10,000-square-foot facility will have a mezzanine level inside, allowing for elevated viewing. It is set to be located directly beyond the center field fence, which will also include a new batter’s eye.
“Making this addition to Goss Stadium is vital for student-athlete development at Oregon State,” Mitch Canham said. “The space afforded to us will allow our coaching staff and student-athletes to be more efficient in our day-to-day use. I’m always excited about the support we receive from Beaver Nation, and this shows our fans’ love for this program and our continued success.”
Oregon State has gone 63-29 during the Canham era.