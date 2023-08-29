OSU FB: Beavers tab DJ Uiagalelei as Week 1 starting QB against San Jose State

CORVALLIS, Ore-- During Tuesday's press conference, Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith confirmed that Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei will be the team's starting quarterback against San Jose State.
"He just continued to get better and better," Coach Smith said. " We had two big scrimmages and he played the best in those two."
During his three-year stint at Clemson, Uiagalelei played in 36 games, while starting 28 times. He also passed for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns.
With Uiagalelei named as the team's starter, a question now remains as to who will be the team's second and third string QBs. On the team's depth chart, it states that the team's second stringer is freshmen Aidan Chiles OR redshirt sophomore Ben Gulbranson.
"It is close," Coach Smith said, "We feel like we are going to take this week of work and kind of make that call closer to game time."
Since the 2019-20 season, Gulbranson has played in 11 games and has started in eight. During that time, he's thrown 1,519 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Chiles, a four-star recruit out from Downey, California, was Ranked as the No. 11 quarterback prospect in the nation by 247 Sports. According to Oregon State football's website, Chiles led Downey High School to a 12-3 record as a senior, and an appearance in the CIF Southern Section Championship. He also passed for 3,350 yards and 38 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 15 games as a senior.
On the docket first for Oregon State football, is San Jose State. During last Saturday's matchup between the SJSU and USC, the Spartans played very well against the Trojans for a better part of the game.
"There's some advantages of being able to see their first game on tape and I think there's some disadvantages," Coach Smith said. "Usually you make a huge jump in improvement from week one to week two. I think being able to see them on tape compete at a high level against a really good football team, um, they went toe to toe with those guys for a long time. They had our attention, but it raised our urgency recognizing how, how good a football team this is."
Oregon State will take on the Spartans in San Jose on September 3. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.
For the full interview from Tuesday's press conference, please refer to the video above.