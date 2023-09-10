OSU FB: Beavs dominate Aggies, improve to 2-0

CORVALLIS, Ore--- No. 16 Oregon State used a heavy rushing attack to defeat UC Davis, 55-7, on Saturday at Reser Stadium.
The Beavs (2-0) rushed for 269 yards as a team in the home-opener.
"Didn't give them an inch," said Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith. "Started fast defensively, flying around, made some plays offensively. It kind of went on from there."
The leader of that rushing attack, Damien Martinez. Martinez had seven carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, 64 of which came on his first rush of the day.
"It was just kind of open backside," Martinez said. "I just took off running."
The rushing attack made for light work for OSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei finished 8-13 for 107 yards, two touchdowns.
The Oregon State defense was also highly efficient. OSU only allowed 166 total yards through four quarters. They also forced two turnovers, one at the start of the game by Easton Mascarenas-Arnold on an interception and another by Joe Golden on a strip fumble.
"I think they're doing a good job," Coach Smith said. "I think we affected the passer for two weeks here and so they've done a nice job."
"Each game we try to take strides," said linebacker John McCartan. "I feel like it was a good performance, but still a lot to improve on and we're gonna keep going from here."
Several Beavers also made history in their young careers. Rweha Munyagi Jr. caught his first touchdown pass as a Beaver early in the second quarter. Silas Bolden secured his first punt return touchdown as a Beaver, 65-yards to the house. He also had a 32-yard TD catch as well. Freshmen QB Aidan Chiles threw his first collegiate touchdown pass to Riley Sharp late in the third. He also had his first TD run of his collegiate career with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter.
Up next, Oregon State will be back at home against San Diego State. That game will be on Saturday, September 16. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.