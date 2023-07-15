OSU FB: Beavs land sixth best offensive lineman from Hawaii for 2024 season

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 92 to 102 expected this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. Area of most concern is from Woodburn southward through
the cental and south Willamette Valley, including Salem and
Eugene.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy and brushy
areas, such as along roadways and railroad tracks. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

OSU FB: Beavs land sixth best offensive lineman from Hawaii for 2024 season

  • Updated
  • 0
RUSTIN.png

CORVALLIS, Ore-- Oregon State's offensive line appears to be getting even better.

On Saturday Rustin Young, Hawaii's sixth best offensive lineman in the state according to 24/7 Sports, announced his commitment to play for the Beavs in 2024.

"I just wanna thank the coaches at Oregon State for accepting me into their family and everyone else for just supporting me through my recruitment process," said Young.

Young had been down to three schools before his decision on Saturday which included Oregon State, Hawaii and Utah.

At 6'5 and weighing 275 pounds, Young could be a dominating offensive tackle for the Beavs O-line come 2024.

Young still has one season left of high school football in Honolulu with the St. Louis Crusaders. 

