OSU FB: Beavs land sixth best player from Hawaii for 2024 season

CORVALLIS, Ore-- Oregon State's offensive line appears to be getting even better.
On Saturday Rustin Young, Hawaii's sixth best player in the state according to 24/7 Sports, announced his commitment to play for the Beavs in 2024.
He's currently ranked the third best offensive lineman in the class of 2024 in Hawaii.
"I just wanna thank the coaches at Oregon State for accepting me into their family and everyone else for just supporting me through my recruitment process," said Young.
Young had been down to three schools before his decision on Saturday which included Oregon State, Hawaii and Utah.
At 6'5 and weighing 275 pounds, Young could be a dominating offensive tackle for the Beavs O-line come 2024.
Young still has one season left of high school football in Honolulu with the St. Louis Crusaders.