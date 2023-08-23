OSU FB: Beavs' secondary preparing for rigor of Pac-12 competition

CORVALLIS, Ore-- While Pac-12 competition for Oregon State Beaver football is still a few weeks away, both players and coaches alike know that each game is going to be a battle, especially in the secondary
"I think it is going to be a test week in and week out," said Secondary Coach Blue Adams. We have our work cut out for us and we're looking forward to that work."
This season, the Pac-12 Conference has several high level quarterbacks that will not only be competing for Heisman Trophy or a potential Pac-12 Championship bid, but also a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Last season, Oregon State's secondary ranked in the middle of the pack when it came to passing defense (65th) and interceptions (40th) in Division I football.
However with several returners back on the team, who are looking improved, such as Jaden Robinson, Kitan Oladapo, Ryan Cooper Jr. and Akili Arnold, the team is hoping to improve their standing as fall camp comes to a close.
"I think we put in a good hard camp," Adams said. "I'm excited to see how the secondary looks and what our next progressions are. We lost some good guys last year. Some guys that played a lot of ball for us. But we have some guys on campus right now that can pick up the slack. I'm excited to see those guys get out there and rumble."
Oregon State won't begin the Pac-12 season until September 23, when the Beavs head up to Pullman, Washington to take on the Washington State Cougars.
Oregon State's first game of the season begins next Sunday, September 3, against San Jose State.