OSU FB: Uiagalelei shines in Beavs first scrimmage of fall camp

  • Updated
  • 0
DJ Uiagalelei after practice .png

CORVALLIS, Ore-- Heading into Oregon State's first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, nobody knew how transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would look?

Would he succumb to the pressure? Make mistakes?  The answer is neither.

On Saturday, Uiagalelei was nearly flawless for the entire scrimmage and practice, going 10-16(62%) along with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Uiagalelei led the team on a 75-yard, 14-play drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Damien Martinez. 

Martinez was also key on the ground game and extended the drive on an early third down play.

During his second drive, Uiagalelei and the offense punted the ball after the team got backed up because of a sack on the first play and a tackle for loss by Oluwaseyi Omotosho on the following run.

On his third and fourth drives, Uiagalelei went a combined 5-6 along with two touchdown passes, one which was a strike to redshirt senior Rweha Munyagi Jr. for 37-yards and another to Silas Bolden who caught the ball in the flat and did the rest of the work.

Despite Uiagalelei having a lot of success, Oregon State's defense did its job for the better part of the day.

During the scrimmage the defense had a combined six sacks against Uiagalelei and Ben Gulbranson. They also returned a fumble for a touchdown during Gulbranson's first drive after a toss sweep to running back Isaiah Newell went horribly wrong.

Gulbranson went 5-9(55%), zeros touchdowns and had one fumble that was recovered by the defense.

Freshmen quarterback Aidan Chiles may have had his best day of fall camp, accuracy wise, going 6-10(60%). He also had 25-yards on the ground thanks to a 25-yard run in which he read the defense perfectly on a read-option play.

Although there were a lot of positives from Saturday's scrimmage, there were also many things that head coach Jonathan Smith will have to address including false start penalties, missed tackles and missed opportunities throwing down the field.  

"We've got to make a nice jump,” Smith said. “This is going to be a big week coming up. I just told the team that. You know earlier on installing, getting some reps, but now it's going to come down to execution with all of this stuff. So it is going to be a big big week.”

(This article will continue to be updated throughout the night 8/12/23)

