OSU MSOC: Beavers' schedule finalized for 2023 season

CORVALLIS, Ore-- On Thursday, Oregon State's schedule for men's soccer team was finally released to the public.
Oregon State will open regular season at home on Aug. 24, against Florida International at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers will stay at home for their next two games against UC Riverside (Aug. 27) and Utah Valley (Sept. 1), before heading on the road to Santa Clara (Sept. 4).
Pac-12 play will begin Sept. 14 at California and will continue Sept. 17 at Stanford.
This fall will mark Oregon State’s first season under Coach Dalby after former Head Coach Terry Boss stepped down as Oregon State men's soccer coach in order to move into a coaching position in professional soccer with Austin FC.
The Beavers have made the NCAA Tournament in four of the last five years, and have been national seeds the last two seasons.