OSU MSOC: Beavers trounce Highlanders in route to first win under Greg Dalby

CORVALLIS, Ore-- Head Coach Greg Dalby can now check off one item from his list, get a win as an Oregon State Beaver head coach.
On Sunday, Dalby and the Oregon State men's soccer team secured their first win of the season in a 3-0 shutout over UC Riverside.
"There's a lot of players that can score goals," Coach Dalby said. "We had to work pretty hard for the first goal. It's not easy, but they cracked them."
Oregon State's offense was much more electric than in its previous outing against Florida International this past Thursday.
During the first half the Beavers scored three goals, the first of which was made by Nicklas Lund, who scored his first goal of the season and his first as a Beaver.
Oregon State would go to score two more goals within seconds of one another. Logan Farrington nabbed his first goal of the season on a pass from Andrew De Gannes and Ellis Spikner went 1-on-1 with three different defenders in his face to score the matches' third goal.
"It feels good," said Spikner. "We were definitely a little frustrated after our first result. But now it's time to focus on the next."
This first time since 2021 that the Beavers have scored three goals in a single half. The last time the Beavers accomplished that feat, was when Oregon State defeated UCLA 4-3 and scored three goals in the second half.
Oregon State will stay at home for one more game this week before heading on the road for the next several games. The Beavers will be back in action on Friday to take on Utah Valley. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.