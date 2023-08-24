OSU MSOC: Beavs drop home opener in close match against Florida International

CORVALLIS, Ore-- The Oregon State men's soccer team dropped its home opener on Thursday in a close match against Florida International University.
The Beavs got on the board first with a Vicente Castro goal in the 13 minute.
However after that, it was all Panthers. FIU would go on to score during the 27 & 56 minutes of the game, giving them the lead.
Enzo Newman came close to tying the game with 15 minutes to play, but his shot sailed just over the bar. OSU would have another chance to tie things up in the 81 minute with a penalty kick, but the shot was saved.
Oregon State now falls to 0-1 for the season. The Beavs will stay at home over the next couple of days before taking on UC Riverside at Paul Lorenz Field on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.