OSU MSOC: Beavs secure back-to-back exhibitions wins

CORVALLIS, Ore-- On Sunday, the Oregon State Beavers men's soccer team secured back-to-back wins in a double header against Western Washington & Western Oregon.
Oregon State first took on the Vikings from Western Washington early Saturday morning.
The Beavers got out to an early lead, around the 24 minute mark, after the Beavs were able to capitalize off of a Vikings turnover that led to Ellis Spikner goal.
"Ellis is a tremendous leader for our group," Head Coach Greg Dalby said. "He pours himself into training. He pours himself into games. He's a huge part of this team. If he's successful I could make a strong case that we are gonna have a good year."
Oregon State's stout defense gave Western Washington trouble throughout much of the morning, only allowing three shots on goal during the match.
However, despite Oregon State having 13 shots on goal, the Beavs were only able to punch in one score.
"I felt today we maybe we're a little too eager at times and could have been a little bit more patient," Coach Dalby said. "I think striking that balance between picking a moment to really go and try to hurt the opposition or keep the ball and unbalance in a different way, I think those are some areas we got to work on."
Oregon State would ultimately win by a final score of 1-0.
During the Beavs second match of the day, against Western Oregon, Oregon State's offense was much more electric.
The Beavs' offense jumped right into action scoring the first goal of the match, off of a Dante Williams kick, before the 12 minute mark.
Shortly later, Fran Cortijo would score the Beavs' second goal of the evening, curling a free kick into the side netting.
Oregon State will kick off the regular season at home on Thursday, August 24 against Florida International. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.