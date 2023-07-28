 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

OSU T&F: Grace Fetherstonhaugh runs 2nd fastest 3000m steeplechase in school history

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Fetherstonhaugh .png

LANGLEY, B.C-- Oregon State University's Grace Fetherstonhaugh continues to improve this off-season away from school.

During the 2023 Canadian Track & Field Championships, Fetherstonhaugh ran the second fastest time in OSU history in the women's outdoor 3000m steeplechase event.

Fetherstonhaugh finished in third place (9:31.27) on Thursday, just behind Ceili McCabe (9:25.98) and Regan Yee (9:24.82).

Fetherstonhaugh's 9:31.27 time was also the fastest of her career. Her previous fastest time was 9:37.56, set back in 2022 at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Championships. 

Fetherstonhaugh's teammate, Kaylee Mitchell, currently holds the school record in the event at 9:24.01. Mitchell set the school record earlier this month at the U.S. Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, where she finished in sixth place. 

