OSU T&F: Grace Fetherstonhaugh runs 2nd fastest 3000m steeplechase in school history

LANGLEY, B.C-- Oregon State University's Grace Fetherstonhaugh continues to improve this off-season away from school.
During the 2023 Canadian Track & Field Championships, Fetherstonhaugh ran the second fastest time in OSU history in the women's outdoor 3000m steeplechase event.
Fetherstonhaugh finished in third place (9:31.27) on Thursday, just behind Ceili McCabe (9:25.98) and Regan Yee (9:24.82).
Fetherstonhaugh's 9:31.27 time was also the fastest of her career. Her previous fastest time was 9:37.56, set back in 2022 at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Championships.
Fetherstonhaugh's teammate, Kaylee Mitchell, currently holds the school record in the event at 9:24.01. Mitchell set the school record earlier this month at the U.S. Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, where she finished in sixth place.