OSU VB: Beavers complete staff for 2023 season with latest hiring

CORVALLIS, Ore-- With the 2023 season just a few weeks away, the Oregon State volleyball program has completed its staff with the hiring of Becca Holtgeerts.
"I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to join the volleyball staff at Oregon State,” said head coach Lindsey Holtgeerts. “Lindsey has taken her teams to back-to-back Final Fours and opportunities to learn from coaches like her do not come around often. I am excited about her vision for this program and I can already see the changes that she is making here. I look forward to helping her fulfill her vision for Oregon State Volleyball."
Holtgeerts joins the Beavers from Western Oregon where she served as an assistant coach. During her time there, Holtgeerts was tasked with planning practices, analyzing film, assisting with recruiting and coordinating team travel.
She's also spent in Monmouth, as a volunteer assistant coach for Cal Poly, in 2021 and spent 11 months in the Sun Belt Conference with Louisiana-Monroe as a graduate assistant for both the beach volleyball and volleyball programs, while she completed a graduate degree in exercise science.
“I am so excited with the new rule change to add assistant coach Becca Holtgeerts to our OSU family,” said Behonick. “Her work ethic, organization, professionalism, willingness to learn, adaptability and volleyball knowledge makes her a perfect fit. I’m thankful she sees the vision of where this program can go and is the ideal person to complete our staff.”
Originally from Everett, Washington, Holtgeerts helped Pacific Lutheran to three NCAA Tournaments and a pair of Northwest Conference crowns as a middle blocker. While playing for the Lutes, PLU won 55 of 64 league matches.