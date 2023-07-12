OSU VB: Beavers complete staff for 2023 season with latest hiring

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...


* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98F expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

.There is a 50% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across the southern portions of
FWZ604 late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening.


...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...


The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley south of the Portland metro.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

OSU VB: Beavers complete staff for 2023 season with latest hiring

  • 0
Becca Holtergeerts Oregon State Volleyball.png

CORVALLIS, Ore-- With the 2023 season just a few weeks away, the Oregon State volleyball program has completed its staff with the hiring of Becca Holtgeerts.

"I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to join the volleyball staff at Oregon State,” said head coach Lindsey Holtgeerts. “Lindsey has taken her teams to back-to-back Final Fours and opportunities to learn from coaches like her do not come around often. I am excited about her vision for this program and I can already see the changes that she is making here. I look forward to helping her fulfill her vision for Oregon State Volleyball."

Holtgeerts joins the Beavers from Western Oregon where she served as an assistant coach. During her time there, Holtgeerts was tasked with planning practices, analyzing film, assisting with recruiting and coordinating team travel.

She's also spent in Monmouth, as a volunteer assistant coach for Cal Poly, in 2021 and spent 11 months in the Sun Belt Conference with Louisiana-Monroe as a graduate assistant for both the beach volleyball and volleyball programs,  while she completed a graduate degree in exercise science.

“I am so excited with the new rule change to add assistant coach Becca Holtgeerts to our OSU family,” said Behonick. “Her work ethic, organization, professionalism, willingness to learn, adaptability and volleyball knowledge makes her a perfect fit. I’m thankful she sees the vision of where this program can go and is the ideal person to complete our staff.”

Originally from Everett, Washington, Holtgeerts helped Pacific Lutheran to three NCAA Tournaments and a pair of Northwest Conference crowns as a middle blocker. While playing for the Lutes, PLU won 55 of 64 league matches.

Recommended for you