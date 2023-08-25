 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on
Sunday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

OSU VB: Beavers drop back-to-back matches to start 2023 season

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers Volleyball drops back-to-back games.png

BOZEMAN, Mont-- The Oregon State Beavers begin the 2023 season 0-2 after dropping back-to-back matches in the Bobcat Classic on Friday.

Oregon State's first loss the day came courtesy of a 3-2 set loss to Montana State. The Beavers initially started off quite well against the Bobcats winning the first set 25-14.

Montana State would rally in the next frame, taking the second set 25-21 evening the match at one a piece.

From there, the match would go back and forth, with Oregon State taking the third set, as they did in the first one 25-14, and Montana State taking the fourth set, as they did in the second one 25-21.

Montana State would jump out to an early 8-4 lead in the fifth set, forcing Oregon State to claw their way back in. The Beavers would cut the Bobcats' lead down to one, 14-13, but ultimately lost the set after an attack error by Peyton Suess.

After a couple over break, Oregon State would take on its next opponent in Kennesaw State, but would ultimately fall in four sets.

Oregon State will look move on from its two-game losing streak on Saturday where the Beavers will face North Dakota. Tip-off is set for 10 a.m.

Recommended for you