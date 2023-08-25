OSU VB: Beavers drop back-to-back matches to start 2023 season

BOZEMAN, Mont-- The Oregon State Beavers begin the 2023 season 0-2 after dropping back-to-back matches in the Bobcat Classic on Friday.
Oregon State's first loss the day came courtesy of a 3-2 set loss to Montana State. The Beavers initially started off quite well against the Bobcats winning the first set 25-14.
Montana State would rally in the next frame, taking the second set 25-21 evening the match at one a piece.
From there, the match would go back and forth, with Oregon State taking the third set, as they did in the first one 25-14, and Montana State taking the fourth set, as they did in the second one 25-21.
Montana State would jump out to an early 8-4 lead in the fifth set, forcing Oregon State to claw their way back in. The Beavers would cut the Bobcats' lead down to one, 14-13, but ultimately lost the set after an attack error by Peyton Suess.
After a couple over break, Oregon State would take on its next opponent in Kennesaw State, but would ultimately fall in four sets.
Oregon State will look move on from its two-game losing streak on Saturday where the Beavers will face North Dakota. Tip-off is set for 10 a.m.