OSU VB: Beavers preparing for three-match road trip in California

CORVALLIS, Ore-- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon State Beavers volleyball team is on a three-match win streak, after sweeping past Oklahoma and Boise State last week.
During this three-match streak, the team has swept every opponent in straight sets, something the team has not done since 2016.
For head coach Lindsey Behonick, she could not be more proud of the way her team is currently playing.
"It was great just how we played," Coach Behonick said. "I just thought the way we practiced leading up to these home games really showed all of the work we put in."
A big reason for Oregon State's recent success has been in part thanks to performances from some of the team's key transfers this past spring. In just five matches, Amanda Burns & Ava Pitchford lead the team in aces. Payton Suess and Megan Sheridan are tied for second in team kills (36) and Lauren Rumel currently sits in second for team blocks (13)
"There's just something about getting a stuffed block that brings just a whole different energy to the team," Rumel said. "I think good blocks can change the feel of a game.
Earlier this season, Rumel set a career high in blocks against Montana State (7). She also set a career high in kills last weekend against Boise State (8).
"I just feel so comfortable," Rumel said. "That's the main difference. I just feel like everybody supports me and is so welcoming and I have a place here."
Despite the team's recent success, on Friday September 8, the Beavs' winning streak will be put to the test when they take on Nevada and UC Riverside and take on Cal Baptist on Saturday.
Oregon State will first take on the Wolfpack from Nevada at 11 a.m., before taking on the Highlanders at 6 p.m.
Nevada currently holds a 2-4 record, while UC Riverside is still looking for its first win of the season.
While Oregon State looks to be the favorite in both of these matches, Coach Behonick and her team know they can't underestimate any team that they face.
"The message to the team is, 'let's play our game,'" Coach Behonick said. "No matter who the opponent is, whether they're one of the top teams in the nation or not, we want to be Beaver volleyball no matter who we play."
"We just need to stay true to our game," said Rumel. "If we go out strong, like we have been doing, I think it'll be really good. We'll get the outcome we want."