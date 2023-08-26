 Skip to main content
OSU VB: Beavers secure first win under Coach Behonick era

Beavs Volleyball get first win of 2023 season.png

BOZEMAN, Mont.---- The first win under the Coach Behonick era, is officially in the bag.

On Saturday, the Oregon State Beavers volleyball team secured its first win of the 2023 season, with a 3-0 win over North Dakota.

From the first set on, Oregon State dominated the Fighting Hawks in the Bobcat Classic, winning each set by scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-14.

Mychael Vernon led the team in kills (10), while Lauren Rumel was flawless on the offensive end, with seven kills and zero errors.

Oregon State (1-2) will head back home to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) next Friday at Gill Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

