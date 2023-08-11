OSU VB: Coach Behonick bringing new culture to the program

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North wind 13 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly between Salem and Eugene.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM
PDT THURSDAY...


* WHAT...A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High
temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low
temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will produce
a major heat risk for much of the region.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

OSU VB: Coach Behonick bringing new culture to the program

  • 0
Oregon State Volleyball.png

CORVALLIS, Ore-- In just a little over six months, since moving to Oregon, Oregon State University's newest head coach in women's volleyball is already making an impact on the court.

"I think you're gonna see a different vibe," said Head Coach Lindsey Behonick. "You're gonna see a team that likes to go for it, that hits a lot, that wants to out rally their opponents. I just think you're gonna see something that is like a gritty team."

Whether it be from her coaching style or the many additions that she's added to the squad , Coach Behonick is looking to change the narrative of OSU volleyball.

"We have a new story to write," said Coach Behonick. "Whether you're here for a season, for two years, four years, etcetera, you're a part of this new chapter of Oregon State volleyball and you can leave your mark in however you want."

After helping Pittsburgh to several winning seasons and several NCAA Tournament appearances as an assistant coach, over the last 10 years, Behonick is taking every skill, every lesson and every experience from her past job, and former life as a middle blocker for Concordia University, to help OSU to potentially its first winning season in five years. 

Since 2018 Oregon State has been unable to move above the .500 mark and has missed the NCAA tournament. But with a new outlook and a new culture growing, Coach Behonick is hoping to change that

"What I've learned a lot of is culture.," Behonick said. "I think what you are going to see is a lot of girls and players on my team that love the game. I think that's what I've been really enjoying is that they are eager to learn."

"I think that they just came in and they kind of reset us," said veteran libero Ryan White. "The organization, the push, the drive to win, like it all comes together in like this family and love that we build in this culture."

"Since Lindsey's come in everything has been so different," said senior outside hitter Mychael Vernon. "We've had just the atmosphere and practices, the outside of practice connection, the chemistry that we're building as a team, like we're really starting to connect as like a family and you're starting to see that on the court as well."

Oregon State will begin its 2023 regular season on the road to take on Portland University on August 19. 

However before the regular season begins, OSU plans on hosting its annual "Orange Vs. Black" scrimmage on Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m.

Recommended for you