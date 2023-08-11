OSU VB: Coach Behonick bringing new culture to the program

CORVALLIS, Ore-- In just a little over six months, since moving to Oregon, Oregon State University's newest head coach in women's volleyball is already making an impact on the court.
"I think you're gonna see a different vibe," said Head Coach Lindsey Behonick. "You're gonna see a team that likes to go for it, that hits a lot, that wants to out rally their opponents. I just think you're gonna see something that is like a gritty team."
Whether it be from her coaching style or the many additions that she's added to the squad , Coach Behonick is looking to change the narrative of OSU volleyball.
"We have a new story to write," said Coach Behonick. "Whether you're here for a season, for two years, four years, etcetera, you're a part of this new chapter of Oregon State volleyball and you can leave your mark in however you want."
After helping Pittsburgh to several winning seasons and several NCAA Tournament appearances as an assistant coach, over the last 10 years, Behonick is taking every skill, every lesson and every experience from her past job, and former life as a middle blocker for Concordia University, to help OSU to potentially its first winning season in five years.
Since 2018 Oregon State has been unable to move above the .500 mark and has missed the NCAA tournament. But with a new outlook and a new culture growing, Coach Behonick is hoping to change that
"What I've learned a lot of is culture.," Behonick said. "I think what you are going to see is a lot of girls and players on my team that love the game. I think that's what I've been really enjoying is that they are eager to learn."
"I think that they just came in and they kind of reset us," said veteran libero Ryan White. "The organization, the push, the drive to win, like it all comes together in like this family and love that we build in this culture."
"Since Lindsey's come in everything has been so different," said senior outside hitter Mychael Vernon. "We've had just the atmosphere and practices, the outside of practice connection, the chemistry that we're building as a team, like we're really starting to connect as like a family and you're starting to see that on the court as well."
Oregon State will begin its 2023 regular season on the road to take on Portland University on August 19.
However before the regular season begins, OSU plans on hosting its annual "Orange Vs. Black" scrimmage on Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m.