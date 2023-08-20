OSU WSOC: Beavs get shut out by No.19 Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif.-- On Sunday, the Oregon State women’s soccer team fell 4-0 to No. 19 Santa Clara.
Oregon Sate (1-1-0) held the Broncos (2-0-0) scoreless through the first half, despite being outshot 11-3.
However, Santa Clara would break through the Beavs' defense with three goals in just over 16 minutes of game time to take control of the match early in the second half and secure their second win of the season.
Oregon State will return to Lorenz Field for its home opener on Thursday at 2 p.m. against UC San Diego.