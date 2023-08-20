 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.oregonsmoke.org
www.lrapa.org

OSU WSOC: Beavs get shut out by No.19 Santa Clara

  Updated
  • 0
Beavs fall to Santa Clara.png

SANTA CLARA, Calif.-- On Sunday, the Oregon State women’s soccer team fell 4-0 to No. 19 Santa Clara.

Oregon Sate (1-1-0) held the Broncos (2-0-0) scoreless through the first half, despite being outshot 11-3.

However, Santa Clara would break through the Beavs' defense with three goals in just over 16 minutes of game time to take control of the match early in the second half and secure their second win of the season.

Oregon State will return to Lorenz Field for its home opener on Thursday at 2 p.m. against UC San Diego. 

