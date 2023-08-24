OSU WSOC: Beavs take home opener with shutout over UC San Diego

CORVALLIS, Ore-- Oregon State women's soccer is now 2-1 for the 2023 regular season.
On Thursday, the Beavers dominated visiting UC San Diego, in the team's home opener for the season, 2-0.
"It's always nice to be back home and get a win to kind of start this stretch of home games," said Head Coach Lauren Sinacola. "Hopefully we can take this momentum and move forward."
Oregon State got of the board towards the later part of the first half. With less than two minutes remaining, Beaver nation was brought to its feet when Rin Choi stole a pass, which led to a transition to Valerie Tobias and eventually Maddie Tetz for the game's first goal.
"It's huge I think to start off Lorenz on win," said Tetz. "I want to keep it going and I think the team does too."
Oregon State went into the half leading 1-0, but quickly increased their lead near the beginning of the second half.
While moving up the field, McKenna Martinez dribbled the ball towards the Triton's right corner of the field before making a quick pass to Lindsey Antonson. Antonson then quickly passed the ball Tobias, who made the game's second goal of the night.
Oregon State will stay at home over the next few weeks as they get their season underway. Up next, the Beavers will take on Pacific University on Thursday, August 31. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.