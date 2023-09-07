WSOC: Beavers' three goals help team power past UC Irvine

CORVALLIS, Ore-- The Oregon State Beavers women's soccer team is back in the winners column after Thursday's night victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.
The Beavers (3-2-1) entered Thursday's matchup with 2-2-1 record after tying with Portland this past Sunday.
Oregon State initially trailed UC Irvine after Alyssa Moore, on a pass from Tati Fung, back kicked the ball, while in mid-air, into the goal.
The Beavers would quickly rally around the 32-minute mark when Helena Brown cross kicked the ball to Carly Carraher for the Beavs first goal of the night.
Oregon State would go on to score two more goals during the night. One of which came courtesy of McKenna Martinez, who scored her third goal of the season, and another from Valerie Tobias, who scored her second goal of the season.
UC Irvine, would close the gap to just a one score affair in the 88-minute in the match on an Alyssa Moore goal (4), but Oregon State would ultimately hang on to win.
The Beavers will now head on the road to Boise, where they will face the Boise State Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m.