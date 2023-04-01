 Skip to main content
Beavs complete Saturday sweep of Huskies

SEATTLE, Wash--- Oregon State baseball completed a sweep of the Saturday double-header with Washington, at Husky ballpark. 

Oregon State (18-9, 5-6 Pac 12) won game one, 6-3. 

Beavs' pitcher Trent Sellers earned the win and improved to 4-2 on the season. Sellers pitched five innings, allowing three runs off six hits. 

In game two, Oregon State came away with a 5-1 win. 

Jacob Kmatz pitched 6.1 innings for the Beavs and improved to 2-4 on the season. Kmatz allowed one run off three hits. Kmatz finished with six strikeouts. 

Oregon State and Washington (17-8, 4-4 Pac 12) will play game three on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

