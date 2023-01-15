Beavs couldn't stop Huskies' offence in annual Dam Cancer game

CORVALLIS, Ore.--- The Oregon State Beavers were decked out in pink from head to toe for Sunday's annual Dam Cancer game at Gill Coliseum.
The Washington Huskies offense was explosive, securing a 20-10 lead after five minutes, and a 49-29 lead at half. The Beavers fought back in the fourth quarter, but dropped the game 79-67 on Sunday afternoon.
Sophomore Guard Talia Von Olehoffen led the Beavers in with 20 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Freshman Timea Gardiner chipped in with 10 points in her second game as a Beaver.
Washington's 20 point lead at half was fueled by eight unanswered points in the second quarter.
Oregon State did bounce back and outscore Washington by one point in the third quarter; and despite being down 19 points with 10 minutes left, they did not give up.
Von Olehoffen made a couple big plays down the stretch, including a three point shot to get the Beavs within eight points. Oregon State's effort and intensity was here until the very end, but Washington ultimately ran out the clock to complete the victory.
The Beavs will be back at Gill on Friday to host the Oregon Ducks.