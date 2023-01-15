 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 13 to 16 ft at 11 seconds and southwest winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 17 seconds and west winds 10 to
15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PST
Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Beavs couldn't stop Huskies' offence in annual Dam Cancer game

  • Updated
  • 0
unnamed.jpg

CORVALLIS, Ore.--- The Oregon State Beavers were decked out in pink from head to toe for Sunday's annual Dam Cancer game at Gill Coliseum.

The Washington Huskies offense was explosive, securing a 20-10 lead after five minutes, and a 49-29 lead at half. The Beavers fought back in the fourth quarter, but dropped the game 79-67 on Sunday afternoon. 

Sophomore Guard Talia Von Olehoffen led the Beavers in with 20 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Freshman Timea Gardiner chipped in with 10 points in her second game as a Beaver. 

Washington's 20 point lead at half was fueled by eight unanswered points in the second quarter. 

Oregon State did bounce back and outscore Washington by one point in the third quarter; and despite being down 19 points with 10 minutes left, they did not give up. 

Von Olehoffen made a couple big plays down the stretch, including a three point shot to get the Beavs within eight points. Oregon State's effort and intensity was here until the very end, but Washington ultimately ran out the clock to complete the victory. 

The Beavs will be back at Gill on Friday to host the Oregon Ducks. 

