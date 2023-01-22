Beavs defeat Cal for first road win since 2021

BERKELEY, Calif.--- Oregon State took the court on Sunday morning at Cal and recorded their first road win since the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Beavers (8-12, 2-7 Pac 12) dominated for forty minutes, defeating the Golden Bears (3-17, 2-7 Pac 12) 68-48 the final.
Jordan Pope led the Beavers in scoring with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor, and Dexter Akanno chipped in with 16 points. Oregon State shot 54 percent from the floor, compared to Cal's 37.5 percent from the floor.
The game started very slow for both teams. Over six minutes into the first half, both Oregon State and Cal had just four points a piece. Oregon State led 27-15 at halftime.
Cal got within 10 points early in the second half. But it was not long before Akanno made a 3-point shot and Pope added another six points to put the Beavs up 19 points with 15:58 to go.
The Golden Bears got back within nine points, but missed their next five shots, which made way for a 13-0 Oregon State run.
Oregon State's win ties them with Cal and Stanford for last place in the Pac 12.
The Beavers improve to 8-12 overall and 2-7 in conference play. They'll be back on the home court this Thursday to host Utah (14-7, 7-3 Pac 12).