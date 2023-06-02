Beavs dominate Sam Houston, begin Baton Rouge Regional 1-0

BATON ROUGE, Louis--- Oregon State Baseball dominated Sam Houston, 18-2 in its opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday. With the win, Oregon State advances to game two of the winner's bracket.
Oregon State is one win away from advancing to the Regional Championship.
The Beavs did not get off to the best start. Trent Sellers, who got the start on the mound for the Beavs, gave up a 2-shot home run in the top of the 1st. Oregon State trailed 2-0.
The Beavs used a four-run home side to ignite a run of 18 unanswered runs.
Micah McDowell, Mason Guerra, Gavin Turley, and Mikey Kane all hit home runs for the Beavers.
Sellers pitched 7.1 innings, allowing two runs off three hits. Sellers registered five strikeouts and improved to 7-5.
Up next, Oregon State will take on No. 5-seed and host team LSU. The Beavs and Tigers will throw the first pitch at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will advance to the Regional Championship.