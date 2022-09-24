Beavs fall short to No. 7 USC, 17-14

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&