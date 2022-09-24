 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
4 to 6 ft at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Beavs fall short to No. 7 USC, 17-14

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State fell just short against No. 7 UCS on Saturday. Despite taking the lead late in the 4th, the Beavs lost a 17-14 game to the Trojans. 

Oregon State was in a position to win before USC went on an 84-yard drive to score with 1:13 left. 

Chance Nolan threw one of his four interceptions on the final drive of the game. The interception was thrown as Oregon State was attempting to make it across midfield. 

Nolan was 17-29 for no touchdowns and one interception. 

Caleb Williams passed for 16-36 for 180 yards and the game-winning touchdown. 

