Beavs fall short to No. 7 USC, 17-14

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State fell just short against No. 7 UCS on Saturday. Despite taking the lead late in the 4th, the Beavs lost a 17-14 game to the Trojans.
Oregon State was in a position to win before USC went on an 84-yard drive to score with 1:13 left.
Chance Nolan threw one of his four interceptions on the final drive of the game. The interception was thrown as Oregon State was attempting to make it across midfield.
Nolan was 17-29 for no touchdowns and one interception.
Caleb Williams passed for 16-36 for 180 yards and the game-winning touchdown.