Beavs fall to No. 7 UCLA, 62-47

CORALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State lost to No. 7 UCLA, 62-47, at Gill Coliseum on Thursday.
As a team, Oregon State (9-16, 3-11 Pac 12) only shot 16-45 and 5-19 from the three-point line. The Beavs were outrebounded, 30-26. Oregon State also committed 18 turnovers.
UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac 12) was led by Amari Bailey who finished with 24 points on 10-16 shooting from the field.
The Beavs were led by Jordan Pope who had 17 points, two assists, and one rebound.
Up next, Oregon State will play USC at Gill Coliseum. That game will be on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.