...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Seas 12 to 16 ft at 16 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt. A few gusts to 35 kt north of Cape
Falcon until midnight.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Beavs fall to No. 7 UCLA, 62-47

CORALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State lost to No. 7 UCLA, 62-47, at Gill Coliseum on Thursday. 

As a team, Oregon State (9-16, 3-11 Pac 12) only shot 16-45 and 5-19 from the three-point line. The Beavs were outrebounded, 30-26. Oregon State also committed 18 turnovers. 

UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac 12) was led by Amari Bailey who finished with 24 points on 10-16 shooting from the field. 

The Beavs were led by Jordan Pope who had 17 points, two assists, and one rebound. 

Up next, Oregon State will play USC at Gill Coliseum. That game will be on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

