Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

&&

Beavs No. 23, Ducks No. 25 in USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks Beavs generic

The Oregon State and Oregon baseball programs are both ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll. The poll was announced on Thursday, and has Oregon State at No. 23. The Ducks checked in at No. 25. 

The full poll is listed below: 

1. LSU

2. Tennessee

3. Stanford

4. Texas A&M

5. Florida

6. Arkansas

7. Mississippi

8. Oklahoma State

9. Vanderbilt

10. Wake Forest

11. Louisville

12. North Carolina 

13. East Carolina

14. Maryland

15. UCLA

16. Virginia Tech

17. TCU

18. Miami

19. Southern Miss

20. Virginia

21. Texas Tech

22. North Carolina State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. Oregon

