Beavs No. 23, Ducks No. 25 in USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

The Oregon State and Oregon baseball programs are both ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll. The poll was announced on Thursday, and has Oregon State at No. 23. The Ducks checked in at No. 25.
The full poll is listed below:
1. LSU
2. Tennessee
3. Stanford
4. Texas A&M
5. Florida
6. Arkansas
7. Mississippi
8. Oklahoma State
9. Vanderbilt
10. Wake Forest
11. Louisville
12. North Carolina
13. East Carolina
14. Maryland
15. UCLA
16. Virginia Tech
17. TCU
18. Miami
19. Southern Miss
20. Virginia
21. Texas Tech
22. North Carolina State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. Oregon