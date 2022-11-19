Beavs overcome injuries to dominate Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz--- A multitude of injuries to the Oregon State squad did not stop it from dominating Arizona State on Saturday. The No. 23 Beavers came away with a 31-7 victory over the Sun Devils.
The Beavers went in without Jack Colletto, Anthony Gould, Deshaun Fenwick, Alex Austin, and more. The Beavs also had Jam Griffin get injured during the game.
Even with a banged up offense, Oregon State freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson made the best of the situation. Gulbranson finished 16-22, 188 yards, and one touchdown.
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez had 138 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. That is Martinez's fifth consecutive game with at least 100 rushing yards.
Up next, Oregon State will host No. 12 Oregon at Reser Stadium. The rivalry game will be on Saturday, November 26. The time for kickoff is still to be determined.