 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Beavs overcome injuries to dominate Arizona State

  • 0
OSU Generic

TEMPE, Ariz--- A multitude of injuries to the Oregon State squad did not stop it from dominating Arizona State on Saturday. The No. 23 Beavers came away with a 31-7 victory over the Sun Devils.

The Beavers went in without Jack Colletto, Anthony Gould, Deshaun Fenwick, Alex Austin, and more. The Beavs also had Jam Griffin get injured during the game. 

Even with a banged up offense, Oregon State freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson made the best of the situation. Gulbranson finished 16-22, 188 yards, and one touchdown. 

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez had 138 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. That is Martinez's fifth consecutive game with at least 100 rushing yards. 

Up next, Oregon State will host No. 12 Oregon at Reser Stadium. The rivalry game will be on Saturday, November 26. The time for kickoff is still to be determined. 

Recommended for you