Beavs' quarterbacks struggle in OSU's 42-16 loss to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Uta--- Oregon State suffered a 42-16 defeat to No. 12 Utah on Saturday.
The Beavs' struggles were most evident when it came to the quarterback position.
Chance Nolan started the game 2-7 for 26 yards and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown with 7:21 left in the first quarter. Nolan was pulled out of the game early in the second quarter.
Nolan was replaced with Ben Gulbranson. The redshirt freshman also threw two interceptions and no touchdowns.
As an offense, Oregon State struggled in the redzone once again. Oregon State scored in the redzone three times, but all three were field goals. The Beavs threw an interception in the endzone. They also turned it over on downs in the redzone during the first quarter.
Oregon State falls to 3-2 and 0-2 in Pac 12 play with the loss. Up next, the Beavs will go on the road to Stanford. That game will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.