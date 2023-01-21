Beavs topple No. 23 Oregon at Gill Coliseum

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State women toppled No. 23 Oregon, 68-65, at Gill Coliseum on Friday.
The Ducks (13-6, 4-4 Pac 12) nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the 4th quarter. Oregon State (11-8, 3-5 Pac 12) continued to answer shot-for-shot. Eventually, the Ducks cut the lead to two points. Oregon's last-ditch effort fell just short when Endyia Rogers missed an open layup with nine seconds left.
The Beavs were led by Talia Von Oelhoffen who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
Oregon was led by freshman Chance Gray who finished with 18 points on 6-12 from downtown.
Up next, Oregon State will take on Stanford. That game will be on Friday, January 27, at Stanford. Tip is set for 8:00 p.m.
The Ducks will play California in Berkeley. That game will also be on Friday. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.