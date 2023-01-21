 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO
3 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds. Winds south 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt Saturday morning, veering northwest 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Beavs topple No. 23 Oregon at Gill Coliseum

  • 0
Ducks Beavs Basketball

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State women toppled No. 23 Oregon, 68-65, at Gill Coliseum on Friday. 

The Ducks (13-6, 4-4 Pac 12) nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the 4th quarter. Oregon State (11-8, 3-5 Pac 12) continued to answer shot-for-shot. Eventually, the Ducks cut the lead to two points. Oregon's last-ditch effort fell just short when Endyia Rogers missed an open layup with nine seconds left. 

The Beavs were led by Talia Von Oelhoffen who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. 

Oregon was led by freshman Chance Gray who finished with 18 points on 6-12 from downtown. 

Up next, Oregon State will take on Stanford. That game will be on Friday, January 27, at Stanford. Tip is set for 8:00 p.m.

The Ducks will play California in Berkeley. That game will also be on Friday. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

Recommended for you