Beavs use 6-3 Sunday win to sweep No. 23 USC

CORVALLIS, Ore--- A 6-3 Sunday win for Oregon State over No. 23 USC clinched a 3-0 Beaver sweep.
AJ Lattery earned the win from the bump for the Beavers (24-11, 10-8 Pac 12). Lattery did four innings of work, allowing one run off two hits. Lattery improved to 4-0 on the season.
Eric Hammond managed three innings for the Trojans (21-13-1, 9-6 Pac 12). Hammond allowed three runs off three hits. Hammond falls to 2-3 on the season.
Up next for the Beavs, a mid-week game with Seattle. The first pitch is set for Tuesday, at 5:05 p.m. The game will be played at Goss Stadium.