Big second half propels Oregon Women's Basketball past Rice

  • Updated
  • 0
EUGENE- What was a three-point Oregon lead at halftime turned into a 25-point victory for Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks who move onto the Super 16 of the WNIT following a 78-53 victory.

Endyia Rogers led the way for the Ducks scoring 19 points. Te-Hina Paopao and Grace VanSlooten each scored 17 and Phillipina Kyei added nine points. Kyei grabbed 15 rebounds and had a career-high eight blocks.

"At halftime Kelly (Graves) came in and just said we need to turn this around," VanSlooten said. "He knew we looked like a different team than we had (Friday), and we all knew that too. So I think we went out there and really picked up our defense, and that obviously leads to our offense."

Next up for Oregon is a matchup with San Diego.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 PM on Thursday, March 23 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

