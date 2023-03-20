Big second half propels Oregon Women's Basketball past Rice

EUGENE- What was a three-point Oregon lead at halftime turned into a 25-point victory for Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks who move onto the Super 16 of the WNIT following a 78-53 victory.
Endyia Rogers led the way for the Ducks scoring 19 points. Te-Hina Paopao and Grace VanSlooten each scored 17 and Phillipina Kyei added nine points. Kyei grabbed 15 rebounds and had a career-high eight blocks.
"At halftime Kelly (Graves) came in and just said we need to turn this around," VanSlooten said. "He knew we looked like a different team than we had (Friday), and we all knew that too. So I think we went out there and really picked up our defense, and that obviously leads to our offense."
Next up for Oregon is a matchup with San Diego.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 PM on Thursday, March 23 at Matthew Knight Arena.