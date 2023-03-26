Big seventh inning lifts UCLA over Oregon Softball

EUGENE— Oregon fought back from an early 2-0 deficit, but four runs in the top of the seventh inning was the difference as No.3 UCLA defeated No.19 Oregon 6-2.
"We just we need to cash in," UO coach Melyssa Lombardi said. "We had opportunities all weekend. We just need to cash in. We didn't cash in enough."
In the bottom of the second, KK Humphreys led off with a triple and Vallery Wong plated Humphreys with a single. Katelyn Howard followed with Oregon's third straight hit, but the next three hitters were retired in order.
Allee Bunker tied the game with her sixth home run of the season.
"Big picture the competition that we faced, the type of pitching we faced, offenses that we faced, will go a long, long way for us," said Lombardi. "This right now, this hurts, because we wanted to come in and take the series, and we had opportunities to take it. Big picture, what does it do for us? It does big things for us. It just doesn't feel that way right now."
Oregon opens a three-game series at Oregon State on Friday at 6.