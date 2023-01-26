Bittle's breakout night lifts Ducks over Colorado

EUGENE, Ore--- Coming into Thursday's game between Oregon (12-9, 6-4 Pac 12) and Colorado (12-10, 4-7 Pac 12), Oregon head coach Dana Altman said the Ducks' activity was based on rebounds and deflections. Nate Bittle's 13 rebounds helped lift Oregon to a 75-69 win over Colorado at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon star N'Faly Dante suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups and did not return for the game. That led to some extra minutes for Oregon's younger players.
Nate Bittle was the emerging star of the game. He had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double. The Central Point native helped Oregon to outrebound the Buffs, 38-34.
Quincy Guerrier led the Ducks in scoring with 16.
Keeshawn Barthelemy had 13 points off the bench.
Up next, Oregon will play Utah at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday. That game will be played at 5:00 p.m.