Blazers select Scoot Henderson as No. 3 overall pick in NBA Draft

Scoot Henderson

BROOKLYN, NY--- The Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. 

Henderson lands with Portland after speculation of a pre-draft trade. Instead of trading, Portland takes the G League Ignite guard. 

Victor Wembanyama was selected as the No. 1 pick to the San Antonio Spurs. 

Brandon Miller was selected at No. 2 by the Charlotte Hornets. 

Henderson is 19-years-old and spent the past two seasons with the G League Ignite. 

At 6-foot-2, Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 19 games of the past season. 

Portland remains the center of trade speculation surrounding Henderson and Damian Lillard. 

