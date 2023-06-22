Blazers select Scoot Henderson as No. 3 overall pick in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY--- The Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Henderson lands with Portland after speculation of a pre-draft trade. Instead of trading, Portland takes the G League Ignite guard.
Victor Wembanyama was selected as the No. 1 pick to the San Antonio Spurs.
Brandon Miller was selected at No. 2 by the Charlotte Hornets.
Henderson is 19-years-old and spent the past two seasons with the G League Ignite.
At 6-foot-2, Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 19 games of the past season.
Portland remains the center of trade speculation surrounding Henderson and Damian Lillard.