Brennen Murphy wins Roundball Wrap Legendary Play of the Week

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds. Winds south 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt Saturday morning, veering northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&