Cal ties series, defeats Oregon State Baseball

CORVALLIS– Oregon State baseball made a late rally Saturday but saw the game-tying runner stranded at second in the ninth in a 2-1 loss to California.
Down 2-0, the Beavers put the first two batters, Mason Guerra and Gavin Turley on base via singles.
Mikey Kane moved them over on a sacrifice bunt, and Guerra scored on a ground ball to third off the bat by Ruben Cedillo.
Dallas Macias battled back from an 0-2 count to earn a walk, but California’s Tucker Bougie earned his first save of the season when he got pinch hitter Brady Kasper swinging on strike three to end the game.
Guerra picked up two of the Beavers’ four hits.
The teams close out the series with a 12:05 first pitch on Sunday.