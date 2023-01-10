 Skip to main content
Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
No. 11 Ducks upset No. 3 Ohio State 35-28

EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal.

McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks.

Cam McCormick Twitter

McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a dream come true for me. I came to Eugene at 17 years old and grew up in front of you all. It's time for me to spread my wings and continue my journey elsewhere. This has been an extremely difficult decision, but I will be entering the transfer portal to continue my two remaining years of eligibility. I have nothing but love for the Ducks, and always will."

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

