Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal.
McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks.
McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a dream come true for me. I came to Eugene at 17 years old and grew up in front of you all. It's time for me to spread my wings and continue my journey elsewhere. This has been an extremely difficult decision, but I will be entering the transfer portal to continue my two remaining years of eligibility. I have nothing but love for the Ducks, and always will."