Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Chance Nolan transferring from Oregon State

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU Generic

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal. The junior QB posted a statement to his Instagram account on Thursday. 

"I want to first thank this great university [Oregon State University] and the people involved in making it such a great institution," said Nolan. "Over the past 3 years I have developed friendships and bonds that have made me so grateful to be able to play this game. The people in Corvallis took me under their wing, and helped me excel to new heights in all aspects of life. Coach Smith, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity, and for believing in me. Coach Lindgren, you've given me so much knowledge about the game, and I've grown so much from learning from you. To all my teammates, thank you for all your support through the ups and downs. To the athletic training staff, and people behind the scenes, I appreciate the endless care you have gave me through this difficult time. After much prayer and talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will always call Corvallis home, and always be a Beav." 

