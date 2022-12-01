Chance Nolan transferring from Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal. The junior QB posted a statement to his Instagram account on Thursday.
"I want to first thank this great university [Oregon State University] and the people involved in making it such a great institution," said Nolan. "Over the past 3 years I have developed friendships and bonds that have made me so grateful to be able to play this game. The people in Corvallis took me under their wing, and helped me excel to new heights in all aspects of life. Coach Smith, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity, and for believing in me. Coach Lindgren, you've given me so much knowledge about the game, and I've grown so much from learning from you. To all my teammates, thank you for all your support through the ups and downs. To the athletic training staff, and people behind the scenes, I appreciate the endless care you have gave me through this difficult time. After much prayer and talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will always call Corvallis home, and always be a Beav."