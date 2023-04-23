Comeback helps seal series-sweep for Oregon Softball over Arizona

EUGENE- Thanks to a four-run sixth inning, the Oregon Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 7-4 to secure the series sweep.
"That was big for us," said Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi. "It's hard to get wins in the Pac. It's hard to get sweeps in the Pac. Nothing comes easy."
Allee Bunker and Terra Mcgowan started the inning getting on base before Ariel Carlson walked. Kendre Luschar was hit by a pitch to score the tying run.
Karissa Ornelas pinch hit and hit a double down the right-field line to score three runs, giving the Ducks the lead.
In the game, Bunker scored for the 156th time in her career, putting her in the top five in career runs, hits, doubles and RBI's. Bunker is the first duck ever to do so.
"It was nice for us to be tested early in the season, because when you get to postseason teams are going to be tough and teams are going to put runs on the board against you," said Bunker. "And so being able to show early on that we can come from behind is really good. And it kind of just goes to show how confident we are in each other. We just stay calm in those big moments."
"You know, the game doesn't know your batting average, the game doesn't know if you're on a streak, the game doesn't know if you're in a slump," said Lombardi. "It just doesn't. Getting into the end of Pac, getting into the postseason, anybody can get hot. Anybody can come up and be big. It's just trusting and believing and sticking together as a team."
The Ducks are on the road against Pacific on Thursday.