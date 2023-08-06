Corvallis Knights clinch home-field advantage in playoffs with win over Ridgefield

CORVALLIS, Ore-- The Corvallis Knights will be heading into the West Coast League Playoffs with home-field advantage once again.
On Sunday, the six-time defending WCL Champions took the series over the Ridgefield Raptors in a 3-0 win, giving the Knights a 39-15 record for the regular season.
"It feels good," said Head Coach Brooke Knight. "I mean historically it's been really tough to get the job done on the road. To be able to go up to Cowlitz on Tuesday for the first one and then be back here for the next two and hopefully, you know, a couple of games past that is great. It's good for our community, good for the crowd, and I know our boys appreciate it."
The Knights finish the regular season with the best overall record in the West Coast League. Led by talented group of players such as JC Ng, Ethan Hott, Tyler Quinn, Sam Wiese, Kellen Segel and so many more, the Knights propelled themselves into this spot through a collective team effort.
"We've just had different guys stepping up," Knight said. "It is truly a balanced team effort and it has been throughout this summer."
That collective team effort helped the Knights secure the #2 seed, and a second-half title, in the upcoming playoffs on Saturday, despite losing to the Raptors 7-1. In the second half of the season, the Knights finished 22-5, a stark difference from their more average 17-10 finish in the first half.
"To be honest this group just took a little bit longer to create some momentum," Knight said. "Bu they really started to develop clubhouse relationship and buying into how we go about things."
On Wednesday Corvallis will start its journey towards a seventh straight title in the West Coast League against the Cowlitz Black Bears in the opening round of the playoffs.