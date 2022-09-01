Cota Conversations

KEZI 9 Sports Director Cameron Derby sat down with Oregon Hall-of-Fame Football star Chad Cota. Chad's son, Chase Cota, transferred to Oregon this offseason. Chad talked about what it means for his son to be a Ducks and the expectations for the upcoming season. Read and watch the full interview below.
Cameron: Hey, I want to talk to you about Chase Cota for a moment. Obviously, he spent some time at UCLA. He is back over here. As a dad there has to be a couple different feelings. One as a dad, one as a football player. I want to start with the Dad thing first. What is it like to have your son at your legacy Alma Mater?"
Chad: Oh we had a lot of fun with him at UCLA. He really enjoyed it down there. We had a lot of fun watching him there but this year and the spring game, seeing him in the Duck uniform and seeing him at Autzen Stadium. It gave me goosebumps when I walked into the stadium and saw him warming up.
Cameron: Chad I want to talk the football player part here. What about Chase makes him such a good fit for this program right now?
Chad: I think the wide receiver room is pretty young. Not really experienced. Most of the experienced guys left. And so I think Chase can bring a lot of that. You know he played and basically started for four years at a solid Pac 12 program. So, he can bring that in from there and let the receiver room know what it takes to play, and what goes in day in and day out, and how you to be dedicated, and how to take care of your body, and show up, and be focused. I think he brings a little bit of that veteran leadership to the wide receiver room.
Cameron: Chad I want to touch a little on the emotional side here. I am sure once his transfer started and everything, you saw that kind of famous photo going around social media of you lined up against Chase. You are both lined up in your Oregon uniforms. If you were to play against him today, or if he was back in your area. What about Chase would make it difficult for Chad Cota to guard?"
Chad: Oh I would lock him down for sure. No, Chase would be a tough guard for me because he has the size and the athleticism. Being able to be that 50-50 jump ball type guy. He would be tough guard. He has that top end speed. So, that would have been tough for me, for sure.
Cameron: Chad, moving over to more the Oregon Football side for you. This will be our last one for you. Oregon vs Georgia. It's a 17 spread towards the Bulldogs. Seventeen-point spread I should say. Do you think that's fair? And what are you expecting for the Ducks going for the first time under Dan Lanning?
Chad: Oh man, that spread was a little high when I first saw it. But I don't bet on my kids games, so I am not going to bet it. But it seemed a little high for sure, especially with what Georgia has lost. They had like 15 draft picks or something like that. They lost a lot of talent. They are obviously one of those top-3, top-5 teams in the country. So they just reload with new talent with how well they recruit. But um, I think the Ducks will show up. They have a lot of talent. The recruiting has gone pretty well at Oregon the last few years and there is quite a bit of talent on that Duck team too. I think they are going to shock some people. Just with how things are going. That defense is flying around right now and we got some playmakers on that offense to make some plays too. I think we will be alright.