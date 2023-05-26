Cowgirls use 9-0 win to eliminate Ducks from NCAA Softball Super Regional

STILLWATER, Okla--- Oklahoma State used a near perfect game from pitcher Kelly Maxwell to claim a 9-0 win over Oregon, eliminating the Ducks from the NCAA Super Regional, on Friday.
Maxwell took a perfect game into the 7th inning before Allee Bunker reached base for the final time as an Oregon Duck. Maxwell pitched seven innings, allowing only two hits and registering eight strikeouts.
Stevie Hansen started in the circle for the Ducks. Hansen did 4 1/3 innings of work, allowing five runs off seven hits.
With the loss, Oregon's season comes to an end at the Super Regional. The Ducks finish the 2023 season with a 38-17 record. Oregon went 14-10 in Pac 12 play.