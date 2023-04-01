Cynthia Lu finishes top-five at Augusta National Women's Amateur

AUGUSTA, GA — Oregon women’s golf junior Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu earned a top-five finish at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday, shooting 1-over par in the final round at Augusta National Golf Course to tie for fifth at 2-under par.
Lu was 3-over par through 10 holes in the final round before going 2 under the rest of the way, including back-to-back birdies at No. 13 and No. 14.
Oregon senior Briana Chacon finished in a tie for 26th at 7 over after shooting 6 over in the final round.
Both Ducks advanced to the final round at Augusta National after missing last year’s cut.
The duo will now fly to Napa, Calif., to join the rest of the Oregon squad for the Silverado Showdown, which begins on Monday morning.
It is the final regular-season tournament for the Ducks before going to Phoenix for the Pac-12 Championships on April 17-19.